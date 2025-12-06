Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has added a very important milestone in its record book as the year ends! Helmed by Karan S. Tyagi, the courtroom drama has managed to retain the top spot as the most-viewed non-Netflix Indian film of the year! In fact, including Netflix as well, the courtroom drama is the second most-viewed film of 2025!

Akshay Kumar Makes Massive Records!

Akshay Kumar has managed to claim not one but three massive OTT records in 2025. The actor registered a massive 18.1 million views on JioHotstar, and he is the most-viewed actor on the platform as well with this brilliant viewership!

Kesari Chapter 2 Rules OTT!

Kesari Chapter 2 rules the OTT world, beating Kantara Chapter 1 and Coolie. In fact, the film has hit three major records on OTT, which need to be celebrated as we close the year 2025.

Check out the three OTT records made by Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2!

Biggest Non-Netflix Debut!

The film registered the biggest non-Netflix debut as well, with a viewership of 5.7 million in the first week of its streaming on JioHotstar!

Most-Viewed Theatrical Indian Film Of 2025 On OTT!

While Kesari Chapter 2 is the most-viewed non-Netflix film of 2025, it is also the most-viewed Indian film that arrived on OTT after a theatrical release, beating every single theatrical release that later arrived on Netflix as well!

Shortest Span, Maximum Views!

Akshay Kumar‘s courtroom drama managed to achieve the most-viewed spot in only four weeks, the shortest for any Indian film this year. The rest of the films managed to reach the top 3 spots in more than 5 weeks of streaming!

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Summary

Take a look at the breakdown of OTT viewership of Kesari Chapter 2 in the last four weeks:

Week 1: 5.7 Million

Week 2: 5.8 Million

Week 3: 3.6 Million

Week 4: 3 million

Total: 18.1 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

