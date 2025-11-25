Maharani S4 OTT Verdict: Huma Qureshi Already Delivers 82% Of The Entire Lifetime Views Of Its Last Season

Maharani S4 is garnering good viewership ever since the show arrived on Sony Liv. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, this season introduced Shweta Basu Prasad as Roshni Bharti, daughter of Rani Bharti and Bhima Bharti, both ex-Chief Ministers of Bihar. The show has been gaining a good response. In three weeks, the show has managed to gain a viewership of 8.4 million.

Huma Qureshi All Set To Enter Top 10

Huma Qureshi‘s show is all set to enter the top 10 most-viewed non-Netflix web series of 2025. Currently, the 10th spot is owned by Ahsaas Channa’s Half CA Season 2, which garnered a total of 9.4 million viewership from the platform. Huma Qureshi’s show is exactly 1 million away from this milestone!

Maharani S4 OTT Verdict Week 3

Maharani S4, in its third week, garnered a viewership of 2.3 million, taking the third spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of November 17 – 23, 2025, as per Ormax data. It would be interesting to see if the show witnesses a jump next week.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 27.7 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 27.1 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 24.6 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million Salakaar (JioHotstar): 9.9 Million Half CA S2 (Amazon MX Player): 9.4 Million

Maharani S4 VS Maharani S3

Maharani season 3, in its lifetime, registered a viewership of 10.2 million views on Sony Liv. The fourth season has already registered 82% of last season’s viewership. It is very close to surpassing its predecessor.

Maharani S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the political web series on Sony Liv.

Week 1: 2.6 Million

Week 2: 3.5 Million

Week 3: 2.3 Million

Total: 8.4 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Family Man S3 OTT Verdict: Manoj Bajpayee’s Show Enters Top 5 Non-Netflix Debuts But Lord Bobby Deol Still Rules!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News