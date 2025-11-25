It took three years for Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man S3 to arrive on Prime Video, but the show registered a banger debut viewership, matching Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops 2’s viewership in its debut week. Despite ending on a cliffhanger, this season has managed to impress the audience.

Enters Top 5 Debuts

Manoj Bajpayee has locked horns with Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur in this season and has managed to secure a spot in the top 5 debuts for a show in 2025. Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat has pushed his own Pataal Lok season 2 out of the top 5 debuts!

The Family Man S3 OTT Verdict

The Family Man S3, in its debut week, garnered a roaring viewership of 6.2 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of November 17 – 23, 2025, as per Ormax data. It would be interesting to see if the show witnesses a jump next week. Bobby Deol’s Aashram S3 Part 2 is still ruling at number 1 with the best debut of 2025.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers of the top 10 web series that arrived in 2025 on any platform except for Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Aashram S3 Part 2: 9.6 Million | Prime Video Panchayat S4: 8.8 Million | Prime Video Criminal Justice S4: 8.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Special Ops 2: 6.2 Million | Jio Hotstar The Legend Of Hanuman S6: 5.8 Million | Jio Hotstar Pataal Lok: 4.2 Million | Prime Video Loot Kaand: 3.4 Million | Jio Hotstar First Copy S2: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Oops Ab Kya: 3.1 Million | Jio Hotstar Kull: 2.9 Million | Jio Hotstar

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

