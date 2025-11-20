The Family Man Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Harman Singha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag

Creator: Raj & DK

Director: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth

Streaming On: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 7 episodes of 50 minutes each

All the lovers of thrillers should be on high alert, as Manoj Bajpayee, yet again, delivers a fantastic season of The Family Man S3. Helmed by Raj & DK, the web series yet again proves that it is tough to maintain the standard of its predecessors, but still, it passes the test in flying colors! Manoj Bajpayee, as Srikant Tiwari, has been consistently in his best form for three seasons, and this web series ends on a cliffhanger, promising another intense season.

The Family Man Season 3 Review: What’s It About:

The third season begins with a new threat that the nation must confront, and, of course, Srikant Tiwari will be on a mission to save the nation. This season, Srikant is pulled into a high-stakes geopolitical nightmare centred around a sinister conspiracy threatening Northeast India. The show starts with a series of bomb blasts in Nagaland, where Srikant loses a loved one!

But the real, terrifying twist? Srikant Tiwari is no longer the hidden hero; he’s the nation’s Most Wanted Man. Framed, on the run, and forced to involve his clueless family on the field, this season blurs the lines between duty and danger like never before, making this show actually about The Family Man!

The Family Man Season 3 Review: What Works:

The web series successfully avoids the franchise fatigue, and the basics of the show are still intact – A family guy trying to maintain a balance between his life as a secret agent and his family, and failing disastrously at one of them. The shift in tone from Srikant hilariously struggling with his kids’ Gen-Z life, learning slang from them, to him performing a flawless takedown is the show’s biggest strength. The humor seems organic, coming from a middle-class family.

Raj & DK and their entire team have brilliant control over the narrative of the show, segmented into seven episodes, with the last episode being called the Endgame! The stakes are now definitely very high as Srikant turns a fugitive, which also makes the entire chase intensely personal. Srikant’s family – wife Suchi, and kids Dhriti and Atharva are collateral, and this crisis provides the necessary emotional depth that often goes missing in pure actioners.

The consistency in content quality is the show’s biggest triumph. Raj & DK have meticulously maintained the show’s unique blend of a spy thriller mixed with domestic issues. The pacing is relentless, and Manoj Bajpayee‘s one-liners remain the USP of this season. However, this season is more about the antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat and his arc. He is a fresh, terrifying threat that elevates the central conflict.

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Star Performance:

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari has set a standard that is gold. His genius is his sheer relatability. He is genuinely scared, but thoroughly human, and his casual, sarcastic deliveries of one-liners in the middle of a crisis work well. His repeated failures to prioritize his family, while being the show’s central premise, still hold ground even after three seasons.

Jaideep Ahlawat delivers a chilling antagonist season, defined by a brilliant stillness. So much so, that his Pathaan look did not bother me at all. He is the perfect anti-hero to Srikant’s chaotic energy. His presence elevates this season to another level.

Sharib Hashmi’s JK is the heart of TASC and the emotional anchor for Srikant. His character once again provides brilliant comic relief, and their banter is arguably the best part of the action sequences. Meanwhile, Priyamani remains the struggling wife dealing with the stress of being married to a man who lives a double life. Her emotional turmoil adds necessary, crucial domestic tension.

Nimrat Kaur brings a sharp, negative presence to the show, and her ruling the territory as the negative lead is commendable. The other characters of the show, including the kids and the supporting characters, form a strong arc. Especially, Harman Singha is trying to nab Srikanth and Shreya Dhanwantari’s Zoya, along with Gul Panag’s Saloni, trying to save Srikant.

The Family Man Season 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The only drawback is one that’s been hinted at in the past as well is the crowd. With so many powerful characters and subplots running simultaneously – the domestic drama, TASC operations, the villains and Nimrat Kaur’s thread – some brilliant actors get missed.

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Last Words:

The Family Man S3 is a spectacular example of how to grow a franchise without letting the quality slip. Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance remains the focus, but the show is a true ensemble effort. It has the emotional depth along with the signature humor that is much needed to let the series breathe and grow. If you have failed to notice, then the series now has two Family Man – Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, and it would be interesting to see them fighting each other in the next season as well.

PS. Look out for some very interesting cameos that might blow your mind in a totally Farzi way!

3.5 stars.

