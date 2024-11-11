Nimrat Kaur is an accomplished actress known for her impressive performances in critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox. In the movie, she held her own against the great actor, the late Irrfan Khan. She has since done exceedingly well carving her own space as an actor who can delve into the skin of any character and give stellar performances.

Not just in Bollywood, the actress has also been a part of the American series Homeland, where she played an ISI agent. Despite her acting prowess, Nimrat has been in the news recently for her alleged link-up with actor Abhishek Bachchan. The pair co-starred in the Netflix film Dasvi.

Nimrat Kaur Reacts To Rumors Of Alleged Link-Up With Abhishek Bachchan

Despite fans trolling her on social media and hurling many negative comments towards her, Nimrat has maintained a dignified silence about her link-up rumors with Abhishek so far. However, the actress recently addressed the speculation during an interview with Zoom. In a video shared by the portal, she is quoted saying, “I could do anything, and people would still say what they want. There’s no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work.”

The rumors surfaced after a Reddit post claimed that Abhishek and Nimrat had an affair. Since then, fans have speculated that Nimrat was the reason behind the rumored separation between Abhishek and Aishwarya. The Bachchan family has not commented on the separation or the affair and has stayed clear of the controversy.

Nimrat Kaur Will Be Next Seen In Skyforce

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur will soon be seen in the Maddock Films movie Skyforce. She is paired with Akshay Kumar, her co-star in the 2016 hit film Airlift. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya. Abhishek, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his next release, I Want to Talk, which has been directed by the critically acclaimed Shoojit Sircar. The movie promises to show the actor in a never-before-seen avatar as he plays a person undergoing a medical condition as he navigates complex relationships in this sensitive film.

It seems that both Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan are firmly focused on their work and have avoided anything controversial. They let their work do the talking for them.

