Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been trending in the media for their divorce rumors. Abhishek has also been linked to actress Nimrat Kaur, accused of having an affair with her and cheating on Aishwarya. Things are already controversial, and now Simi Garewal is facing the wrath of social media for seemingly defending Abhishek amid the cheating rumors. She even had to delete her social media posts. Scroll below for the deets.

The rumor of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce has been circulating for quite some time now. They even arrived separately at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Abhishek came with his family, while Aishwarya arrived with her daughter Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Abhishek is being linked to Nimrat. The duo shared the screen in Dasvi.

Recently, Simi Garewal posted an old snippet from her popular show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where Abhishek Bachchan spoke about loyalty and being old school when it comes to relationships. It sparked a debate in the comment section. Simi captioned the now-deleted post, “Rendezvous Gems. I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency.”

Sharing his take on commitment, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous. I have nothing against people wanting to have fun with both of the constants; then, by all means, enjoy yourselves. But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it. I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me.”

Simi Garewal, who has 213K Instagram followers, faced the wrath of her followers, who thought she was defending Abhishek Bachchan with her post. They questioned her for not defending Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which led Simi to delete the video clip from her social media timeline.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan has Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

Check out the latest Bollywood News!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office (3-Day Comparison): Mind-Boggling 97% Higher Than Its Predecessor, Kartik Aaryan Is On A Roll!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News