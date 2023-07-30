Fondly known as the “Showman of Indian Cinema” and “The Greatest Showman,” Raj Kapoor was an integral part of the golden era of Indian cinema and remains one of the most influential and celebrated figures in Bollywood. As much as his films, he also made headlines for affairs actresses, including Simi Garewal, at that time.

Simi got her first break in Tarzan Goes to India in 1962, where she was paired opposite Feroz Khan. She then went on to act in a few more movies in the 60s, but her big break came with Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker, where she played the anglicised Miss Mary, a teacher who was the object of desire for the young Rishi Kapoor.

Simi Garewal gained notoriety for exposing her derriere in Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. There were suspicions that Simi and Raj Kapoor were more than just coworkers and muses during the making of Mera Naam Joker and that she continued seeing him after the film was over. As reported by Masala, a friend of the actress revealed, “Raj Kapoor had a weak spot for all his leading ladies, and his affection for Simi was pretty obvious. It was rumoured that they had an affair. Simi was simply in awe of Raj Kapoor. In fact, she was hesitant about taking up the part in Siddhartha because of the bold scenes, but it was Raj Kapoor who convinced her.”

The men she dated were from the upper classes. She admitted that keeping her attractive appearance has always been her first priority. “I am a sucker for looks. I have been very shallow in my life with regard to men. I could fall for a man for a turn of his lips. Now I’m changing. I love a man with humour and compassion,” she said as per the report.

Apart from Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal also made headlines for her affair with the Maharaja of Jamnagar and her marriage with Ravi Mohan. It is also said that she was in a relationship with Ratan Tata. However, neither of them has confirmed the speculations.

