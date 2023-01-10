KRK is known for his controversial tweets. But his latest post has left many in disbelief. The self-proclaimed critic has shared an old interview of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, where he spoke about being a worshipper of n*dity. If that isn’t enough, the late star also spoke about how he felt erotic by seeing his mother n*ked during the shower. Scroll below for all the details!

Kapoor had a scandalous love life. Although he was married to Krishna Malhotra, many claim that she was his father’s first cousin. While he was married to her, he also had alleged extramarital affairs with Nargis Dutt, Vyjayantimala and South actress Padmini. All of his relationships were confirmed by his son Rishi Kapoor in his biography Khullam Khulla.

During an interview with Sunday Magazine’s Sumit Mitra back in 1986, Raj Kapoor had spoken about his affection for n*dity. He had said, “I was extremely precocious. And I was a worshipper of n*dity. I think it all started because of my intimacy with my mother who was young, beautiful, and had the sharp features of a Pathan woman.”

Raj Kapoor continued, “We often bathed together, and seeing her in the n*de must have left a deep erotic impression on my mind. There is an excellent Urdu phrase, muqaddas uriyan (sacred n*dity), which describes this perfectly. In my films, bathing scenes recur often. Women in general occupy most of my early memories, and they appear in my films like ghosts that refuse to be buried.”

A clipping of this interview has been shared by KRK on his Twitter handle. Netizens have been slamming him over this act.

A user commented, “Raj Kapoor was a great person and KRK is a shameless person.”

“Its an open book. Lol he said it himself. Unlike leaked info and denial. Rajkapoor will always be a great visionary and film maker. You are on a dirty path KRK, anything and everything you are trying to dig and create a mess,” another wrote.

A user reacted, “Is it really true? Each of the things like this are making Bollywood worse.”

Please read here to know, what great #Rajkapoor said about his mother!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uw4VJ61VHL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 9, 2023

