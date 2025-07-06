Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning missed the domestic haul of Thunderbolts* by a thin margin on its seventh Friday at the box office in North America. It is on track to beat that and move closer to 2025’s top 5 highest-grossers list domestically. The Tom Cruise-led actioner is still earning strong numbers, which is true star power. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run, and whatever the result might be, it has been doing its best at the box office. Tom Cruise‘s last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise might not top the other installments at the box office, but it surely is holding strong. MI 8’s last achievement in North America might be crossing the $200 million mark, but that, too, depends on how it performs in the upcoming weeks, as it will get tougher as days go by.

Mission: Impossible 8’s box office collection on day 43 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected $850K on its 7th Friday in North America. Mission: Impossible 8 lost 612 theaters since Wednesday, when Jurassic World Rebirth was released. Despite losing the screens, it dropped by -24.6% from last Friday. The Final Reckoning has hit the $188.75 million cume at the box office in North America.

Inches away from becoming the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically

Mission: Impossible 8 missed the domestic haul of Thunderbolts* by a hair on Friday. The Tom Cruise-led movie is less than $1 million away from beating The New Avengers’ $189.8 million domestic haul. The film is projected to earn between $3 million and $3.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend and with that beat the Thunderbolts* as the 6th-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 is also inches away from the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning. It has collected $378.9 million from the foreign regions, bringing the global collection to $567.69 million cume, including its domestic total. MI 8 is inches away from beating Dead Reckoning‘s $571.12 million global haul as the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $188.7 million

International – $378.9 million

Worldwide – $567.6 million

