Tom Cruise’s film Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning retains its stronghold at the box office, surpassing the $500 million milestone. It has moved Cruise closer to entering the top 20 highest-grossing actors list. A few days back, the actor surpassed Bradley Cooper’s career total box office collection. Keep scrolling for more.

Mission: Impossible 8 showed impressive staying power and robust global appeal. Its total is solid but still trails the more lucrative prequels like Fallout or Ghost Protocol. The film has beaten Dead Reckoning’s domestic haul and is on track to beat the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible II and become the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has a stronghold in China, collecting more than $60 million. After being in theaters for a month, Mission: Impossible 8 has raked in $178.3 million at the box office in North America. It has lost multiple theaters and the IMAX screens, but it is still unstoppable.

The film has collected $362.5 million at the overseas box office, which is allied to the domestic cume. Its worldwide total has hit $540.8 million. It is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $178.3 million

International – $362.5 million

Worldwide – $540.8 million

Inches away from becoming the 20th highest-grossing actor of all time worldwide

According to The Numbers, Tom Cruise’s career total worldwide gross is $13.30 billion, and that of Paul Bettany is $13.34 billion. The Mission: Impossible star is #21, and the MCU actor is #20. Tom is less than $50 million away from beating Paul’s career total worldwide box office collection and becoming the 20th highest-grossing actor ever.

#20. Paul Bettany – $13.34 billion

#21. Tom Cruise – $13.30 billion

#22. Bradley Cooper – $13.13 billion

Tom Cruise is expected to achieve this feat this weekend if Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earns around $45 million worldwide; otherwise, it will happen during the following week. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

