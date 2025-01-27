Bradley Cooper’s early acting career got a pretty solid push when he landed the role of Will Tippin on Alias, J.J. Abrams’ spy drama that made viewers question who was spying on who. But here’s the twist that no one saw coming—Cooper didn’t want to stick around. After two seasons, the actor begged Abrams to write him off the show. When he was still on the rise, one of TV’s biggest stars was already planning his exit. Why? Because Will Tippin wasn’t entirely living up to the Cooper potential.

Alias debuted in 2001, and we were all in on the twisted spy stories, secret agents, and deep conspiracies. Cooper played Will, Sydney Bristow’s (Jennifer Garner) journalist buddy who had no idea his friend was moonlighting as a CIA agent. Will’s life was like an episode of “I’m in danger,” all thanks to his endless nosiness to SD-6, the shadowy spy organization.

By the end of season 1, he was getting saved by Sydney and forced into the CIA gig in season 2. But Cooper wasn’t feeling it. Instead of becoming an action-packed spy sidekick, Will was stuck in a never-ending mess, and Cooper wasn’t into it. He told GQ, “I begged [Abrams] to write me off.” That’s right—he wasn’t having it. No other work lined up, no major career prospects… but he was done. Talk about a bold move.

So, how did they write him off? Oh, Alias did not take it easy on Will. Season 2 brought in a whole “who’s-the-real-Francie?” plotline where his friend’s doppelgänger impersonated her, then stabbed him—because why not? The show didn’t just leave him in the hospital; it left his fate hanging by a thread. But, surprise! Alias pulled a “just kidding” in season 3. Will survived (cue the dramatic “he’s in witness protection” reveal), but his spying days were done. He returned for some guest spots later, helping Sydney and having spy fun, but the main character arc was over. Bradley Cooper’s role was wrapped up tighter than a spy mission gone wrong.

After bouncing from Alias, though, life wasn’t all glamorous Hollywood glitz. Bradley Cooper hit a rough patch. He tore his Achilles playing basketball (ouch), spent time in recovery, and, to top it off, dealt with a serious battle with drugs and alcohol. At one point, he even considered quitting acting altogether. But then came his saving grace: Will Arnett. That man helped Cooper face his issues head-on.

By 2004, the actor was sober. This moment of clarity led to The Wedding Crashers, and Cooper’s movie career took off. The Hangover films sealed the deal, and from there, Cooper went from Alias‘s loveable, naive journalist to the guy you want in every movie ever. Oscar nominations? Four of them. Directorial triumphs with A Star is Born and Maestro? Yep. Alias? A distant memory.

In retrospect, Bradley Cooper probably isn’t losing sleep over leaving Alias. He probably wouldn’t be down for an Alias reboot either because, well, he’s kind of too busy making blockbusters now. But his departure from the show? It was the moment that let Bradley Cooper become Bradley Cooper. So, if he has any regrets, they don’t involve Alias’s spy escapades. Just a whole lotta “thank you, next.”

