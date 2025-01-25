Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may be making headlines as a power couple, but their relationship is unfolding at its own relaxed pace.

Despite their growing bond, marriage doesn’t seem to be on the immediate horizon. Both are enjoying their connection, trying to maintain a sweet balance between work and family life while keeping the idea of engagement as a possibility for the future.

“Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together,” an insider said of the couple.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper: Blended Families in Harmony

Both Hadid and Cooper’s families have grown close, with their children spending time together, creating a warm and supportive environment.

Gigi’s lively and adventurous personality has brought out a fun, playful side of Bradley, creating a refreshing dynamic between them. Another insider said, “They’re very happy. They are busy with work but prioritize their relationship and daughters.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Romance

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were seen sharing a meal at Via Carota in New York City.

A year later, as Gigi prepared for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she revealed that Bradley was cheering her on from home while tending to his parental duties. “He is on dad duty but so supportive,” Hadid said then.

Both have a history of high-profile relationships. Bradley shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi co-parents daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik.

Hadid was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio before her romance with Cooper.

