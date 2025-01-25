Andrew Garfield isn’t into lying, but for No Way Home, he mastered it, even tricking Emma Stone about his return.

“Emma kept on texting me,” Garfield shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Her texts? Straight to the point: “Are you in this new Spider-Man film?” His replies? Total denial. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’” Stone didn’t let up. “Shut up, just tell me,” she demanded. Garfield played it cool: “Honestly, don’t know what…”

Having seen the film, Stone had just one thing to say: “You’re a jerk.”

Garfield’s secrecy wasn’t limited to Stone. When asked to reprise his web-slinging role in Tom Holland’s third outing as Spidey, he knew the stakes were pretty high. Spoilers had to stay buried.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield told The Wrap. But he also found the whole stuff “weirdly enjoyable.”

He likened the experience to a giant game of Werewolf – the party game where players bluff and conceal their identities. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing,” he asserted.

For Garfield, keeping the secret wasn’t just about studio rules; it was about the fans. “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ But I kept framing it as a game,” he said.

His thought process? It’s pure fan service. “Would I want to be toyed with? Lied to? I kept on my toes guessing. Or discover it in the theatre?” His answer was crystal clear.

He wanted fans to lose their minds when the truth finally hit them on the big screen.

Garfield called it a “rare experience” to pull off this global game of deception. “It’s been incredibly fun,” he said.

Garfield’s return in No Way Home was a love letter to all three cinematic Spider-Men fans. First donning the suit in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, Garfield brought emotional depth and a touch of humor to Peter Parker.

His chemistry with Stone’s Gwen Stacy was a highlight, making his denial to her about the No Way Home cameo all the more hilarious.

And when he finally swung back onto screens alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, the reaction was everything he’d hoped for: pure pandemonium.

Now that his secret-keeping days are behind him, Garfield is soaking up the fan love and maybe even eyeing another round in the Spidey suit.

