Sitaare Zameen Par has earned way more than its budget at the Indian box office. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer is enjoying a steady run. It has minted 68% profits in 19 days but is yet to gain the ‘hit’ tag. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Sitaare Zameen Par Domestic Collection

The third Monday got worrisome as RS Prasanna‘s directorial fell to 1 crore. But there’s a sigh of relief. As per the estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par saw 20% improvement in box office collection as it added 1.20 crore to the kitty. The net earnings in India stand at 151.29 crores after 19 days.

Including taxes, the gross earnings of the Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer conclude at 178.52 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par (net collection) below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Week 2: 46.45 crores

Week 3: 16.38 crores (2 days to go)

Total: 151.29 crores

What is Sitaare Zameen Par budget?

Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly mounted at a cost of 90 crores. In 19 days, the makers have been able to mint a return on investment of 61.29 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 68%.

The sports comedy-drama is a success at the box office, but it still needs 28.71 crores to achieve the hit tag. There’s no big competitor until the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25, 2025.

At this stage, it looks like Aamir Khan’s film will conclude its box office journey at around the 175 crore mark. It may not be able to beat Raid 2 (179.30 crores), which is the third-highest-grossing film of 2025. However, Sitaare Zameen Par must continue its 1 crore+ streak, or the hit tag will also slip out of its hands.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (19 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 151.29 crores

India gross: 178.52 crores

ROI: 68%

Verdict: Plus

