Thammudu has failed to make an impact at the Indian box office, and the verdict is out even before one week has passed. For Nithiin, it’s another major failure, and the film’s lifetime collection is likely to wrap up below his last theatrical release, Robinhood. Considering its trend, it might conclude its domestic run by staying below the 10 crore mark in net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Telugu action drama was theatrically released on July 4. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed reactions. As a result, the film didn’t show an expected upward trend over the opening weekend, and during weekdays, it dropped much below the 1 crore mark.

How much did Thammudu earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Thammudu opened at a dismal 1.9 crores, and thereafter, there has been no improvement in the trend. Due to a lack of awareness and excitement among neutrals, the film failed to generate good initial numbers. It wrapped up the opening weekend at 4.34 crores. On Monday, day 4, it dropped to 67 lakh. On Tuesday, day 5, it fell further and earned 52 lakh.

Overall, Thammudu has earned 5.53 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 6.52 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.9 crores

Day 2 – 1.16 crores

Day 3 – 1.28 crores

Day 4 – 67 lakh

Day 5 – 52 lakh

Total – 5.53 crores

Facing a deficit of over 90%

Reportedly, the Nithiin starrer was made on a budget of 75 crores. Against this huge budget, it has managed to earn only 5.53 crores, which equals 7.37% of the total budget. So, the film still needs to recover 69.47 crores or 92.62% of the total budget.

4th consecutive failure for Nithiin post-COVID

For Nithiin, Thammudu has emerged as another major box office failure. In the post-COVID era, it is his 4th consecutive failure after Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood. He desperately needs to score a success with his upcoming films.

