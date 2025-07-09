There have been many movies in Hindi cinema that have formed an important milestone and paved the way for other films. One such movie was the 1941 mystery thriller film, Khazanchi which went on to become the first golden jubilee hit of Hindi cinema. Yes, you heard that right! Let us revisit the stellar box office trivia and other fascinating facts surrounding the movie.

Khazanchi Box Office Revisit

The Moti B Gidwani directorial was the first golden jubilee hit of Hindi cinema despite witnessing a pre-Independence release wherein the fate of the movies at the box office was a slippery slope. It emerged as the highest grossing movie of 1941. According to Sacnilk, in its theatrical run of 50 almost days, the movie amassed 65 lakh at the Indian box office.

Including the taxes, the gross collection came to 76 lakhs. The movie was mounted at a budget of a mere 5 lakh. Given its total India net collection of 65 lakh, the ROI (Return On Investment) of the movie came to 60 lakhs. This resulted in the ROI percentage coming to a whopping 1200%.

Khazanchi Box Office Summary

India Net: 65 lakh

Gross Collection: 76 lakh

Budget: 5 lakh

ROI: 60 lakh

ROI% : 1200%

Verdict: Blockbuster

Khazanchi’s Interesting Connection With Lata Mangeshkar

Khazanchi’s booming success during the pre-Independence era was truly historic. The success of the movie led to a talent hunt by the makers and guess who emerged as the first winner? We are talking about the “Queen Of Melody”, Lata Mangeshkar who was then only 12-years-old. The film had surpassed 1941 releases like Chitralekha, Sikander, Bahen and the Ashok Kumar starrer Jhoola to achieve this massive feat.

About The Movie

Talking about Khazanchi, it was helmed by Moti B Gidwani. It starred Ramola Devi, SD Narang and M Esmail in the lead roles. The movie later saw a Tamil remake in the 1952 film, Moondru Pillaigal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dilip Kumar’s Paycheck Was 42% Of This Blockbuster’s Budget – Here’s Who Delivered 4185.7% Profit After Replacing Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News