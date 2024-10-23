Kishore Kumar has been one of the gems of the Indian Film Industry that shines the brightest till date. The singer turned actor was one of the most popular stars of his time and he gained massive popularity with his unique voice and peculiar style of singing.

His joyfulness radiated in bulk – be it his presence on screen as an actor in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi or his voice off-screen in Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si. The singer has been in the headlines for the last few years due to his long-pending biopic.

The singer-actor passed away on October 13, 1987, aged 57. His last recorded song was Guru Guru for a film titled Waqt that starred Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. The song was recorded in Mehboob Studio with Bappi Lahiri and the singer and Kishore Da made everyone laugh. However, something strange happened that day.

Kishore Kumar’s Premonition

His son, Amit Kumar, in one of his interviews with Rediff in 2002, recalled that the singer-actor had a premonition about his death. He said, “He seemed to have a sixth sense even of his death…On that day, he refused to allow [Amit’s stepbrother] Sumeet to go swimming and was very anxious that my flight from Canada would land on time. He was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack but joked that if we called a doctor, he would have a heart attack. In fact, he was laughing and talking with Leena when he keeled over. Leena at first thought that he was playing a prank.”

However, it indeed was a heart attack, and the superstar passed away as he was rushed to the hospital on the day his brother Ashok Kumar was celebrating his birthday. Kishore Kumar was not very happy in the final days of his life with the work he was getting. “Towards the end, he was very unhappy with the songs he was getting. He wanted to return to Khandwa, which he loved. Even in his shows, he always called himself Kishore Kumar Khandwawala,” recalled Amit Kumar in the same interview!

For the unversed, filmmaker Anurag Basu has been planning to make a biopic on Kishore Kumar, and the film is yet again in the work with Aamir Khan, who is supposedly coming in to play the lead!

