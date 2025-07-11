The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Chanel supporting Johnny. On the other hand, Tony warned EJ. Jada and Belle were stunned by what they uncovered and then there were Xander and Philip facing off yet again. Their brotherly rivalry can’t stay away for too long, that has been too clear.

The drama is about to get interesting with many aspects of the courtroom trial about to be out in the open. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 11, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around the residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 11, 2025

The last episode of the week features EJ working Belle. All he wants to do is protect his son Johnny who is being accused of allegedly shooting him. Meanwhile, Belle is the one set to prosecute him for the attempted murder charges against him. But they both have the same goal: to protect Johnny.

Johnny is EJ’s son and Belle’s nephew. Neither of them want him to be put behind bars. Will they join hands to ensure nothing happens to him? On the other hand, Paulina fills Johnny in. She is the mayor of the town and will be telling Johnny what the PD has found. How will he react to the news?

Meanwhile, Jada interrogates Chanel. The memory card Belle found had some footage of what happened prior to the shooting. It was surprising to see Chanel was present and things between her and EJ were not jolly or merry. The two argued back and forth and she actually threatened him.

And a couple of moments later, he was hot. This is why Chanel has found herself in some trouble and is being investigated and questioned about what happened that night. How will she respond and what will she reveal when she is questioned by the authorities about the controversial night?

Up next, Xander and Maggie clash. The mother-in-law and son-in-law have been having a hard time navigating their differences. They might still have love and affection for each other but things between Xander and Sarah are getting worse and Maggie is not okay with that. It’s her daughter after all.

What will this new confrontation fetch them? And then lastly, Sarah tries to convince Philip to come clean. She is adamant about Philip being honest and revealing the truth about how it was Xander who beat him up and led to his hospitalization. Will Philip listen to her and get convinced? Or not?

