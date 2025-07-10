The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Doug trying to push Ari away, sensing someone was after him. Belle worried about Marlena and her health after seeing her struggle. Leo opened up to Javi about his past. Bonnie told Sarah a very hard truth while Xander and Gwen reconnected.

The courtroom battle is about to begin soon, and the drama is about to be top-notch. Avid viewers of the soap opera are set to be entertained. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 10, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Chanel supporting Johnny. Her husband may have been arrested and accused of shooting his father, EJ, but Chanel is standing right by his side, rooting for him. She knows he is innocent and cannot wait to see it proven. Chanel believes in Johnny with all her heart.

Will her support get Johnny through this tough time? On the other hand, Tony warns EJ. He has clarified that he wants his family company back and will do whatever it takes to ensure Xander and Philip lose it. Is this an alliance between EJ and him that is brewing? Will they work for it?

Will EJ agree to join hands with Tony and take down the brothers? Up next, Jada and Belle are stunned by what they uncover. The town is abuzz with the shooting fiasco, with the courtroom hearing looming close. Belle and Jada are on the case. They want to figure out if Johnny did it.

He may have been arrested, but there’s still no actual proof that he was the one who shot his father. What will Belle and Jada uncover that will lead to them being shocked? Is this related to the memory card she got her hands on? The one Rafe is desperate to find? What does the card have on it?

Is this going to make things easier or harder for Johnny? And lastly, Xander and Philip face off. The half-brothers are always at each other’s throats, but there was a bit of a reprieve when the two came to an understanding, and Philip lied that Xander wasn’t the one who beat him up. What’s next now?

Are they going back to being enemies and rivals? Or will they work together, especially with Tony going against them to take back the family company?

