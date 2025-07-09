The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Steffy being shocked to hear what Luna revealed and then what she did next. Steffy’s loved ones were hot on Luna’s trail while the psycho’s plan went awry and more people went down with the total shot people being three in number.

It’s time to get the surgery gloves on, as many people have been shot in the skirmish of Luna’s bizarre plan to target and eliminate Steffy. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 9, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Li, Grace, and Bridget getting to work on surgery as three people have been shot. It happened, the showdown finally took place, and Luna did not get away unscathed. Sheila came over to stop her granddaughter from doing something unforgivable, but couldn’t.

So she came in front and got shot in the foot. First victim down. Up next, Liam came rushing, worried about Steffy’s safety. He tried to wrestle the gun away from Luna and got shot in the chaos. And then an injured Liam grabbed the gun and pointed it at Luna, who didn’t think he’d pull the trigger.

But he did, and Liam shot Luna, thus resulting in three people shot and in dire need of medical help. Finn reached in time to take them to the hospital, and now it’s up to the doctors. Li, Grace, and Bridget rush into action and get to surgery to ensure the victims survive, but will all of them make it?

Or will someone succumb to their injuries? On the other hand, Carter promises Hope he will be a good stepdad, but Liam should stay involved as long as he can. Hope has been struggling with the reality that Liam has a brain tumor which is inoperable and is sucking his life away.

He does not have long to live, and it has been hard to accept this for her. What she doesn’t know yet is that Liam was also shot in the whole Luna debacle and is currently in the hospital getting surgery. It’s unclear if he’ll survive this. Carter and Hope recently got engaged, but it’s been hard.

Hope is worried about her and Liam’s daughter. Is this why Carter is being a supportive partner and telling her that he will be there? Nobody knows how long Liam has to live. What will be the end result of this sad storyline?

