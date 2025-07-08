The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Finn being surprised by Li’s take on Luna. On the other hand, someone got shot due to Luna’s diabolical scheme and it was more shocking for her than anyone else. Sheila came over to stop her granddaughter from going psychotic.

But things have already escalated, and people are going down in this messy and tense situation. Avid watchers have lots of excitement to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Steffy being shocked to hear what Luna reveals and then what she does next. The buildup has been there, and it’s finally happening. Murderous Luna is making her moves, but they might not end up the way she wanted them to. She’s still on the same boring loop.

Steffy apparently ruined her life. It’s because of her that Finn won’t have a father-and-daughter bond with her. And more of that same drivel. She is off the rails and cannot see reason. Even when Sheila rushed to the school and tried to convince Luna to step back, Luna remained adamant about it.

Steffy tries to free Hayes’ teacher when Luna pulls a gun on her. Sheila steps in front of the moment Luna pulls the trigger, and somebody gets shot. Is Sheila the one who got shot, or was Luna injured herself in the skirmish? Or did Steffy actually get hurt exactly how Luna planned? We’ll soon find out.

Meanwhile, Steffy’s loved ones are hot on Luna’s trail. The family is worried about the safety and protection of Steffy. They know exactly what a lunatic Luna is. Nobody has forgotten how Luna kidnapped Steffy, kept her locked in a cage, and murdered two men. She is beyond unhinged, and it’s evident.

Finn rescued Steffy the last time. Will it be Sheila this time? And last but not least, Luna’s plan goes awry, and more people go down. She may have planned to isolate Steffy and eliminate her, but she did not account for what would happen if people came over to protect Steffy, and here it is.

Sheila came over, and the others are tracking Luna to put her behind bars where she belongs. Who will end up in the crossfire? Stay tuned for more.

