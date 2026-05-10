The new series, The Testaments, is packed with references to its parent show, The Handmaid’s Tale, and fans are already spotting hidden details in nearly every scene. Set in the same world of Gilead, the spin-off uses familiar voices, characters, and story moments to connect both shows in clever ways. Here’s a simple breakdown of the biggest Easter eggs so far.

1. Radio Free America Opening Scene Connects Directly to The Handmaid’s Tale

The opening scene includes Radio Free America, a hidden broadcast from the resistance group Mayday. It reminds viewers that the fight against Gilead is still going on. The radio announcer is voiced by Stephen Colbert, adding a familiar tone to the rebellion updates. This also connects back to earlier narration moments in The Handmaid’s Tale, including past guest voices like Oprah Winfrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Testaments (@testamentsonhulu)

2. June Osborne & Mark Tuello Return Through Major Resistance References

The show confirms that Mark Tuello is still alive and continuing his work with the American military and the CIA in their efforts against Gilead. Another major voice is June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, who is heard on the radio before appearing in flashbacks. Her presence confirms she is still active in the Mayday resistance.

3. Agnes MacKenzie’s Identity Reveals Hannah’s Emotional Storyline

A major emotional thread continues with Agnes MacKenzie, who is actually Hannah Bankole from The Handmaid’s Tale. Her past life is slowly revealed, including her adoptive parents in Gilead. A flashback also brings back Amy Landecker as Tabitha MacKenzie, tying Agnes more deeply to her lost identity.

4. Aunt Lydia’s Power in Gilead Shows Her Expanded Legacy

Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd, is now more powerful than ever. In The Testaments, a school and even a statue are named after her. This shows that Gilead has officially honored its controversial role in creating its system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Testaments (@testamentsonhulu)

5. Rita Blue’s Return Strengthens The Testaments’ Mayday Connections

Rita Blue, played by Amanda Brugel, returns in a flashback that shows she is still helping Mayday in Canada. This creates another strong connection between the original series and the spin-off.

6. Classic Handmaid’s Tale Quotes and Boston Liberation Deepen Story Continuity

Even famous dialogue returns, including June’s powerful line, “Don’t let the b*stards grind you down,” at the end of episode 3, which reminds viewers of the original fight against oppression.

References to Boston’s freedom and Gilead’s weakening control also strengthen the bigger political story.

Overall, The Testaments carefully connects its story to The Handmaid’s Tale, giving long-time fans emotional callbacks while also expanding the world of Gilead.

The Testaments Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ladies First: Release Date, Cast, Plot, & Everything We Know About Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News