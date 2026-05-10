Ladies First is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most talked-about comedy releases of 2026. Led by Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike, the satirical film explores gender roles through a wild reality-swap story packed with humor, awkward moments, and social commentary. With its unique premise and star-powered cast, the movie is already creating buzz ahead of its streaming debut.

Ladies First Release Date & Streaming Details

Ladies First begins streaming on May 22, 2026 exclusively on Netflix, with a simultaneous global rollout based on time zones.

In the United States, the film releases at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) and 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on May 22, 2026. Viewers in the US Central Time zone can watch it from 2:00 AM CT, while Mountain Time viewers get access at 1:00 AM MT.

In India, the film will be available from 12:30 PM IST on May 22, 2026, making it a mid-day release for Indian audiences.

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Ladies First Plot: What Is the Netflix Movie About?

Directed by Thea Sharrock, Ladies First follows Cohen as a sexist man who enjoys life in a world ruled by men. After a strange accident puts him into a coma, he wakes up in a different reality where women are in charge of society. For the first time, he faces the unfair treatment and workplace struggles that many women experience.

Rosamund Pike plays Alex Fox, his former employee, who becomes his powerful boss in this new world. The movie uses humor to explore gender roles, privilege, and social expectations while delivering comedy in Cohen’s unique style.

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Is Ladies First Based On Another Movie?

The movie is based on the French comedy-drama I Am Not an Easy Man and serves as an English-language adaptation. While the premise may sound familiar, the pairing of Cohen’s outrageous comedic style with Pike’s commanding screen presence has made this one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of the year.

The supporting cast includes notable names such as Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer, Charles Dance, and Fiona Shaw.

Ladies First Rating, Writers & Production Details

The film is rated R for sexual material and language. It is directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Natalie Krinsky, Cinco Paul, and Katie Silberman. As a satirical comedy, the movie combines social commentary with humor while reimagining the French film I Am Not an Easy Man for a global Netflix audience.

Why Ladies First Could Become Netflix’s Next Big Comedy Hit

With its May 22, 2026, release date, famous cast, Netflix-only release, and unique gender-reversal story, Ladies First has everything needed to become one of Netflix’s biggest comedy movies of the year.

By combining Sacha Baron Cohen’s bold comedy with Rosamund Pike’s strong performance, the film could become one of the most talked-about streaming releases of 2026.

Ladies First Trailer

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