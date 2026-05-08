Citadel is back for more action. The Amazon Prime Video show is in its second season with a thrilling storyline and new technology. While the plot itself is intriguing enough to have you push that play button, we are here with a character guide detailing who reprises their role from the first season of Citadel and who joins the cast in this next outing. We are aware of the leads, Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas; however, below we have mentioned details that you need to learn about the grand cast of the action-packed series.

Returning Cast In Citadel Season 2

Stanley Tucci As Bernard Orlick

Tucci is one crucial character in Citadel. Interestingly, he is the reason we were able to witness the battle and action in season 1. His character, Bernard Orlick, helps the agents through dangerous missions. What’s more interesting is that his role often acts as the brains behind operations.

Richard Madden As Mason Kane

In case you don’t know, he is an elite Citadel agent as well as Nadia’s partner. In the previous season of Citadel, we saw him suffering from memory loss. Interestingly, this weakness plays a grand role in the storyline. Meanwhile, it should be noted that his character balances action and emotion fabulously.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas As Nadia Sinh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reprises her role of Nadia Sinh. For those unversed, she happens to be a top-tier Citadel spy known for her intelligence and combat skills. Her character continues to carry a negative complex within herself and in her missions.

Lesley Manville As Dahlia Archer

She is a powerful antagonist linked to the rival syndicate Manticore. Meanwhile, her character adds layers to the story by being a person of political intrigue.

Ashleigh Cummings As Abby Conroy

Ashleigh Cummings’s character is someone who keeps the plot tied along. Cummings is reprising her Season 1 role, playing a person very close to Mason’s alternate identity and personal life.

New Cast Members Joining Citadel Season 2

While there is a new plot and a new choreography of action, Citadel Season 2 has also welcomed several new stars, expanding the spy lineup.

Jack Reynor

His role as James Hutch brings in a totally unexpected and crucial layer of intensity to the storyline. Not just the action, but also the intense thrill he carries in the role, is something to be appreciated.

Matt Berry

Berry has been widely appreciated for his unique on-screen presence. Meanwhile, in Citadel Season 2, he portrays Frank Sharpe. Throughout the season, you will see Frank introduce interesting tonal intrigue into the story arcs.

Gabriel Leone

Gabriela Leone, who is known for Senna, The Secret Agent, and many other outings, will be seen as Paolo Braga. The character in question has serious complications.

Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge is seen bringing in more dynamics to the plot of Citadel Season 2 with her character Joana Malvern. She has a shady life that could force the global powers to kneel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Citadel Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Manticore Destroyed & What It Means For Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News