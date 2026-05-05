After a long wait, Citadel is back with its second season. During the gap, the world expanded with two spinoffs, Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. And now it’s time for the OGs to return as Citadel Season 2 releases on May 6, 2026. Here’s how the first season of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer series concluded.

Citadel Season 1 Recap: Where The Story Left Off

The final episode saw Nadia, Mason, and Carter on their way to retrieve the cores of the five nuclear warheads. They had no choice but to do this for Dahlia, as she had kidnapped Nadia and Mason’s daughter, Asha. They manage to successfully retrieve what was required and go to save Asha.

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During the exchange, Nadia and Mason manage to protect Asha and take her away. Dahlia finds out that the cores could not be secured and cooks up a plan to ensure her own safety from the Manticore family. She leaves her home and burns it down to create the narrative that she died in the fire.

Nadia, Mason, Asha, and Carter arrive at the destroyed headquarters, and Mason gets a backup vial of all of his memories. Once he injects the same, he remembers everything, and it is revealed that he was the mole who gave up details of Citadel agents, leading to the fall of the spy agency 8 years ago.

Flashbacks show how Mason and Nadia fell in love and how he proposed to her for marriage. While she accepted at first, she broke it off when she found out that he had given the orders to backstop Celesta and lied to her about it. Heartbroken at losing her, he went over to get help from Dahlia.

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It was revealed that Dahlia is Mason’s mother, and he approached her to help him track down Nadia, who had disappeared. During the conversation, Dahlia told Mason how his father died. She claimed that Citadel hit the wrong coordinates during a terrorist cell takedown, which led to those bombings.

Mason was left shocked as he did not know how his father had died all those years ago. Dahlia asked Mason to get her a list of Citadel agents so the spy agency could pay for their crimes. The intel Mason gave her was used during the train attack in the first episode, bringing things full circle.

The season ended with Mason recalling everything and being overwhelmed by it. Nadia watched from the other side as he hugged his wife, Abby, who was actually Celeste in reality. She still does not know her real identity. It remains to be seen how these threads will be picked up in season two now.

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