Ranveer Singh isn’t just breaking records anymore; he is creating a league of his own! While many superstars have successful franchises under their names, the powerhouse performer has achieved something that even the biggest stalwarts of Bollywood – the Khans haven’t managed to pull off. With Dhurandhar 2, turning the highest grosser of the year, Ranveer Singh has delivered the only franchise in the history of Hindi cinema where every single installment has turned out to be the Highest Grosser of the Year (HGOTY)!

Two Films, Two HGOTYs!

It is a rare feat for a film to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. It is even rarer for a sequel to repeat that success. But for a franchise to have a 100% strike rate for the HGOTY title is a pure box office miracle that Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller has achieved!

Dhurandhar 2 & Dhurandhar Box Office Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise has Dhurandhar turning the highest grosser of the year 2025 with a net collection of 894.49 crore in India and Dhurandhar 2 with a net collection 1175.73 crore, turning the HGOTY 2026.

In the past, we’ve seen franchises like Dhoom, Tiger, or recently released Stree 2 claiming the title of the highest grosser of the year with one of their installments, but rarely has every single part of a series consistently ranked as the #1 film of the year. In fact, no other franchise in the history of Hindi Cinema has more than one installment claim the title of the highest grosser of the year!

Interestingly, Dhurandhar is also the only franchise with both its parts, finding a spot in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Indian Cinema along with Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and KGF: Chapter 2. Let us wait for the film to crack some more records before it finally closes the curtain at the box office!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 46: Just 23 Crore Away, Can Aditya Dhar’s Film Attain Its One Last Target?

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