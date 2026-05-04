Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has broken numerous box office records and achieved several milestones, yet it continues to draw audience attention. Currently, multiple noteworthy releases are running alongside, yet this magnum opus continues to entertain the audience even in its seventh week. Amid this, let’s discuss its impressive opening-day multiplier, which is better than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 46 days?

Before we discuss the opening-day multiplier, let’s take a look at how the spy action thriller has performed at the Indian box office so far. As per the latest collection update, the film scored an estimated 1.25 crore on its seventh Sunday, day 46. Compared to day 45’s 1.15 crore, it displayed some growth. Overall, it has earned a mammoth 1175.73 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1387.36 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Week 4 – 58 crore

Week 5 – 20.63 crore

Week 6 – 12.45 crore

Day 44 – 1.15 crore

Day 45 – 1.25 crore

Total – 1175.73 crore

Dhurandhar 2 enjoys an opening-day multiplier of slightly over 8x

Dhurandhar 2 opened to a historic 145 crore net (including paid previews). Following such a massive debut, sustaining strong multiples becomes increasingly challenging. However, backed by positive word of mouth, the sequel has held exceptionally well, multiplying its opening day by 8.1x so far. If we compare it with another 1000 crore net grosser, Pushpa 2, Ranveer Singh’s film is much ahead.

Better than Pushpa 2, but stays below Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2 opened at a massive 174.9 crore net (including paid previews) and, in its lifetime run, scored 1234.1 crore net. If calculated, it enjoyed an opening-day multiplier of 7x. Coming to the first 1000 crore net grosser, Baahubali 2 opened at 121 crore net and wrapped up at 1031 crore net. So, Baahubali 2 enjoyed an opening-day multiplier of 8.5x, which is better than Dhurandhar 2

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