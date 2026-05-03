After eight back-to-back failures, Akshay Kumar finally found some relief with Bhooth Bangla, which turned out to be a clean success. The film generated genuine buzz due to the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan, which initially attracted the audience. Further, due to a decent word of mouth, it enjoyed the support from the family audience. In 16 days, the film has crossed the 230 crore mark at the worldwide box office, pushing the actor’s post-COVID tally close to 2120 crore gross.

Sooryavanshi and OMG 2 provided some relief amid a disappointing post-COVID run

The post-COVID era of Akshay started with Sooryavanshi, which grossed a solid 291.14 crore globally. It was followed by Bachchhan Paandey, which scored 73.29 crore. Samrat Prithviraj earned 90.24 crore, followed by Raksha Bandhan’s 63.35 crore. Ram Setu did a business of 83.02 crore, while Selfiee scored 23.97 crore. Amid such a disappointing run, OMG 2 came at the right time and amassed 220 crore. It was followed by Mission Raniganj’s 42.18 crore.

Housefull 5 leads the pack as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grosser Post-COVID

Akshay Kumar’s ninth theatrical release of the post-COVID era was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which grossed 111.88 crore. It was followed by Sarfira’s 33.17 crore and Khel Khel Mein’s 56.02 crore. Sky Force scored 174.21 crore, and Kesari Chapter 2 earned 145.73 crore. Released amid good buzz, Housefull 5 grossed 304.12 crore worldwide, making it Akshay’s highest-grossing film post-COVID. It was followed by Jolly LLB 3, which scored 170.26 crore.

Bhooth Bangla helps Akshay cross the 2100 crore mark post-COVID

Akshay Kumar’s 16th release, Bhooth Bangla, is running in theaters and, in 16 days, has grossed 235.84 crore. Overall, the Bollywood superstar has grossed a cumulative collection of 2118.42 crore at the worldwide box office. With still some fuel left in the tank, the actor is expected to cross 2140 crore gross globally with his latest release.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases (gross):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore Selfiee – 23.97 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.88 crore Sarfira – 33.17 crore Khel Khel Mein – 56.02 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Bhooth Bangla – 235.84 crore (16 days)

Total – 2118.42 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 8th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time!

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