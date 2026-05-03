The internet is a wild place, especially when it comes to the numbers game in Indian cinema. Currently, the buzz is all about Riteish Deshmukh’s passion project, Raja Shivaji. Written, directed, and produced by the actor along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh under their production house Mumbai Film Company, and presented by Jio Studios, the film is impressing the audience and churning out good box office numbers!

However, recently, some numbers have been floating that suggest the paychecks of the starcast of the film. These numbers suggest that the actor has already charged 24% of the budget of the film as his paycheck, which left us wondering if it is possible!

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Paycheck 18 Crore?

Reports suggest that Riteish Deshmukh has charged 18 crore to pay Raja Shivaji! This is almost 24% of the reported 75 crore budget of the film. However, since this is home production, it is highly unlikely that the actor takes home such a huge amount! The same goes for the co-producer Genelia Deshmukh’s reported 2 crore paycheck for the film!

Abhishek Bachchan To Sanjay Dutt

Reports further suggest that Sanjay Dutt charged 10 crore for playing Afzal Khan, while Abhishek Bachchan took home 8 crore to play Shivaji Maharaj‘s elder brother Shambhuji Maharaj!

The Extended Cast

Reports also suggest that the extended cast of the film, including Bhagyashree, Amol Gupte, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Vidya Balan, all charged between 2 – 3 crore for their characters in the film.

At first glance, these numbers look like a standard big-budget ensemble payroll. However, our sources suggest that all of these numbers are exaggerated and mere rumors. We thought so when we came across Riteish Deshmukh‘s 18 crore paycheck to play Raja Shivaji, a film that has been his passion project for 10 years!

However, once the film crosses the 75 crore mark and starts making a profit, Riteish Deshmukh will probably churn out a chunk for himself, as another success hits his home production, Mumbai Film Company. But till then, it is all hard work and patience.

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