Riteish Deshmukh’s magnum opus Raja Shivaji exploded at the box office with Maharashtra Day holiday acting as the perfect opportunity for the film to roar in the theaters. In fact, the Marathi film industry found its new savior in this historical period drama on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. After months of immense hype, the film finally hit the screens and is rewriting the record books.

With a sensational 12.4 crore net collection on Day 1, the film has achieved what no other Marathi film could do in history. With glowing word of mouth and a historic start, it is looking at a monstrous first weekend.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Records

Will Raja Shivaji become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in no time? If Day 1 is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes! In the meantime, it has shattered three major opening day milestones, along with a major box office milestone in 2026.

The Double-Digit Opening Club

For years, the Marathi film industry struggled to cross the 10 crore mark on its opening day. Raja Shivaji has finally shattered that glass ceiling, becoming the first-ever Marathi film to post a double-digit opening, by raking in 12.4 crore.

Riteish Deshmukh Beats Himself

Before this release, Riteish Deshmukh’s personal best in the Marathi space was Mauli, which collected 3.25 crore on its first day. Riteish Deshmukh’s new period drama has surpassed his last opening by almost 4 times!

Snatches the Throne From Thackeray

For a long time, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (Marathi version) held the record for the highest Marathi opener with 6 crore. Raja Shivaji has effectively doubled that number, claiming the title of the Highest Marathi Opener in History.

7th Biggest Indian Opener of 2026

The most impressive milestone is where Riteish Deshmukh’s film stands on the national stage. Despite being a regional language film, it has outpaced several big-ticket Bollywood and South Indian films to become the 7th Biggest Indian Opener of 2026.

Check out the top 10 opening day numbers of Indian films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore The RajaSaab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Raja Shivaji: 12.4 crore Parasakthi: 12.35 crore Patriot: 9.8 crore O Romeo: 9.01 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Only 1.87 Crore Away From Reaching A Historic Milestone In ROI

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