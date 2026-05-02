Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot has registered a solid start at the worldwide box office, thanks to strong support from India and overseas. Interestingly, collections from the overseas market are higher than those of the domestic market, but we are not really surprised. Both Mollywood legends enjoy a strong international fan base, leading to big numbers. Overall, the film has pulled off the second-biggest opening in the history of Malayalam cinema.

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

In India, the spy action thriller scored 11.56 crore gross (9.8 crore net) on the opening day, with 8.5 crore coming from Kerala alone. In the overseas market, it opened at a solid 18 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Compared to the domestic market, the film opened 55.7% higher internationally. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the day 1 worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 29.56 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of day 1:

India net – 9.8 crore

Overseas gross – 11.56 crore

Overseas gross – 18 crore

Worldwide gross – 29.56 crore

Records the 2nd biggest opening for Mollywood!

With 29.56 crore gross, Patriot registered the second-biggest opening for Mollywood globally. It stands behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which grossed a mammoth 67.78 crore gross on its opening day. In a comparison, the latest release scored 56.38% lower than L2: Empuraan. Hopefully, Drishyam 3, which releases in theaters on May 21, will dethrone L2: Empuraan.

With the kind of start it has got, everyone expects Patriot to earn at least 100 crore gross globally. However, things look a bit dicey considering the mixed reception.

More about the film

The Malayalam spy action thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 1. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore, making it one of the most expensive Malayalam films.

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