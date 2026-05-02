Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles, registered a fantastic start both in India and overseas. Riding on the star power of Mollywood legends, the film saw impressive footfalls on day 1, with the majority of tickets booked during advance booking. Also, it benefited from the May Day/ Labor Day holiday. However, today, on day 2, it is expected to see a brutal drop, as indicated by pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Malayalam spy-action thriller marked the reunion of two legends after 17 years, leaving fans excited. Of course, it’s a big film, but the makers didn’t promote it well and kept promotions low-key. Also, the trailer wasn’t up to the mark. Despite all this, fans of both superstars booked tickets enthusiastically, helping the film register the second-highest opening-day pre-sales for a Malayalam film.

Registered fantastic bookings for day 1

For those who don’t know, Patriot sold tickets worth 21.2 crore gross globally for day 1 through advance booking. In India, it amassed a huge 7.59 crore gross, standing next to L2: Empuraan‘s 11.28 crore gross. With such bookings made in advance, the magnum opus clocked a massive start of close to 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Day 2 advance booking update

Since Patriot is a front-loaded affair, it was bound to show a drop today, on day 2, but pre-sales indicate a much bigger drop than expected. It has been learned that before the first show started, the film had grossed 8.76 crore globally through pre-sales of the second day, of which 3.19 crore gross have come from Kerala alone.

Patriot’s pre-sales witness a brutal drop

Compared to yesterday’s 21.2 crore gross, the magnum opus has dropped by a huge 58.67%. It clearly shows that the mixed reception among the audience is now coming into play. Due to the Saturday factor, walk-ins will be there, but still, a massive drop is on the cards. Both in India and overseas, collections are expected to go down. This is clearly not a good sign as the film needs blockbuster earnings during the opening weekend.

Reportedly, the Mohanlal and Mammootty starrer was made on a budget of 125 crore. Against this cost, the film must earn 125 crore net to enter the safe zone. However, with the mixed word of mouth, it is likely to struggle a big time.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Blockbuster Saturday On Cards! Beats Patriot & Every Single Indian Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News