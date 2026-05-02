Riteish Deshmukh has knocked it out of the park with his historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. After a blockbuster opening, the Marathi drama is now heading for a blockbuster Saturday. It is witnessing better trends than Patriot, Bhooth Bangla, and every Indian release during the morning occupancy on day 2. Scroll below for the exciting box office report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has registered a morning occupancy of 30.57% in the Marathi belt on day 2. Mind you, today is a working Saturday, but despite that, Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer has driven impressive footfalls to the ticket windows. There was a routine dip compared to admissions of 53.71% on the opening day.

The trends are strong, courtesy of the exceptional word-of-mouth. The momentum will pick up during the evening and night shows, setting the stage for another blockbuster day at the box office.

Raja Shivaji is performing better than Indian releases in other languages!

On its second day, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla had registered an occupancy of 13.85% during the morning shows. On the third Saturday today, which is its day 16, it has witnessed admissions of 9.17%.

On the other hand, Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot is also working well in the Malayalam belt. On its first Saturday, the action thriller has seen an occupancy of 25.92% during the morning shows.

Dhurva Sarja’s Kannada release KD: The Devil has registered 14.23% morning occupancy on day 3, its first Saturday, while Tamil film Kara brought in admissions of 15.70%.

All in all, Riteish Deshmukh’s historical action drama is performing better than all the Indian films released in their respective languages. The stakes were high, as it is the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of 100 crore. But odds are in favor, and it is on track to emerge as a massive box office success.

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