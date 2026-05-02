Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles, released in theaters yesterday (May 1). With no pre-release buzz whatsoever, the film opened on a dismal note, which was anyway on the cards. For Sai, it was her Bollywood debut, and unfortunately, it didn’t make much of a mark at the Indian box office on day 1. For Junaid, it’s a big setback, as the opening is lower than that of his big-screen debut, Loveyapa.

How much did Ek Din earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Bollywood romantic drama debuted on the big screen yesterday, and it opened to mostly mixed reviews from critics. Even among the audience, the reception has been mixed so far. Due to such reactions, the film couldn’t find its footing and failed to capitalize on the Labor Day holiday. Backed by poor occupancy of below 15% throughout the day, it managed to earn a dismal 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which is on the predicted lines. For those who don’t know, in our prediction report, we projected a start of 90 lakh-1.5 crore, which turned out to be accurate.

Due to mixed reception and lack of awareness, Ek Din is likely to see limited growth over the opening weekend, and things might become worse during weekdays. So, it’s going to be a tough ride ahead for the film.

Disappointing start for Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut

Ek Din marked the Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi, who is a renowned face down South. Unfortunately, the start of her first Bollywood film has left no impact, and even in the long run, things are likely to remain the same. Now all eyes are set on her second Bollywood film, Ramayana, as it is expected to open on a historic note in India.

Setback for Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan made his big-screen debut with Loveyapa (2025), which opened at 1.25 crore. The latest romantic drama was his second outing, and it earned only 1.15 crore, thus witnessing a 8% decline instead of showing a jump. This is a big setback for Junaid, and now all eyes are set on his next film, Ragini 3.

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