Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is inches away from the 150 crore milestone. But before that, another feather has been added to the cap. It has surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 15

Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is now facing fresh competition from Ek Din and Raja Shivaji, apart from the already existing rivals, Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. But there’s nothing to worry about, as it still remained the top choice of cine-goers on May Day.

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 4.75 crore on day 15. It made the most of the partial holiday, recording favorable growth from 4 crore on the second Thursday. The overall earnings in India now stand at 148.66 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 175.42 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Week 2: 48.23 crore

Day 15: 4.75 crore

Total: 148.66 crore

Becomes the 6th highest horror-comedy grosser in India!

Drumrolls, please! Bhooth Bangla is now the 6th highest-grossing horror-comedy film at the domestic box office. It has climbed up the ladder by crossing Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which collected 146.04 crore in its lifetime. The next target is Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma (157.05 crore).

Check out the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore Bhooth Bangla – 148.66 crore (15 days) The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 148.66 crore

ROI: 28.66 crore

ROI%: 23.88%

India gross: 175.42 crore

Verdict: Plus

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