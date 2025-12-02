After making enough noise at the box office, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has finally made its digital debut. If you’ve been waiting to watch it without heading to the cinema, your wait is almost over. Prime Video has locked the dates, but there is a catch.

When Thamma Lands On OTT: Early Access & Streaming Dates

Prime Video is giving fans two ways to stream the movie. The first option is early-access rental, which began on December 2, 2025. This lets you watch the film before everyone else by paying a small rental fee of ₹349. The rental includes 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started. It’s perfect for those who can’t wait to see Ayushmann and Rashmika in their spooky yet funny avatar.

The second option is the regular OTT release. Thamma will start streaming for all Prime members on December 16, 2025, at no extra cost. If you’re patient and prefer to wait, you’ll receive the full film included with your subscription.

This double release plan has become popular for big films, and Thamma seems ready to attract both early birds and binge-watchers.

Why Fans Are Excited For Thamma’s OTT Premiere

Ayushmann Khurrana holds a special place in the audience’s heart for choosing diverse and entertaining scripts. Thamma continues that streak. The film mixes light scares with easy humour, and the pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika has been one of its most significant talking points. Additionally, the movie is another addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

The film follows a journalist whose path crosses with a woman who has an extraordinary power. His life shifts after a road accident when he starts noticing strange changes in his body. His senses become extremely sharp. A disturbing hunger grows stronger with every passing hour. After searching for answers, he learns that he has changed into a creature known as Betal, which is rooted in old stories that many believed were only legends.

To explore more about the story, you can stream the movie on Prime Video.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Thamma Movie Below:

