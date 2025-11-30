Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has officially concluded its box office journey. It has emerged as a success, having achieved many milestones. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

Wraps up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India

Thamma was released in theatres on October 21, 2025. In around 40 days of its theatrical run, Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has garnered 157.05 crore net at the Indian box office. It is Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film, while Rashmika Mandanna’s #3 Bollywood grosser of all time.

That’s not it! The romantic horror comedy is also the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It was expected to beat Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) and take over the 7th spot, but unfortunately, that could not happen. In terms of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, it is the second-highest grosser, only behind Stree 2 (627.50 crores).

It is a box office success!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film was reportedly made on a budget of 140 crores. In its lifetime, it registered returns of 17.05 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 12%. It has concluded its theatrical run as a plus affair.

A 200 crore+ worldwide grosser

At the global box office, Thamma has concluded its run minting 211.81 crore gross. This includes 26.50 crore gross from its overseas lifetime. It managed to beat Sikandar (211.34 crores) by a small margin and wrapped up as the 9th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.81 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

Thamma Box Office Records

9th biggest opening in Bollywood in 2025 (15.81 crores).

3rd biggest opening weekend (6-day) of 2025 in Bollywood (103.5 crores).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in India, the 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide.

Rashmika Mandanna‘s 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film in India and worldwide.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’ 2nd highest-grossing film in India and globally!

8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 in domestic and global box office.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 140 crores

India net: 157.05 crores

ROI: 12%

India gross: 185.31 crores

Overseas gross: 26.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 211.81 crores

Verdict: Plus

