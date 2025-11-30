Kriti Sanon and Dhanush led Tere Ishk Mein is shining bright at the ticket windows. Despite multiple competitors, it is the #1 choice of the audience in Bollywood. Within 48 hours of theatrical run, Aanand L Rai’s directorial has surpassed Dhadak 2 and emerged as the 8th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 2 report!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official update, Tere Ishk Mein garnered 17.32 crores on day 2. This includes 16.57 crores from the Hindi belt, while the remaining sum is from the Tamil version. It surpassed expectations on the opening day and witnessed a further growth of 10% on Saturday. The word-of-mouth is strong, which is helping it dominate De De Pyaar De 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other ongoing releases. The overall box office collection in India has reached 33.13 crores net, all languages included.

Within 48 hours, the romantic drama has surpassed as many as 5 Bollywood films of 2025. The list includes 120 Bahadur (15.47 crores*), Haq (20.74 crores*), The Taj Story (20.25 crores*), Dhadak 2 (24.24 crores), Maalik (26.36 crores). The morning occupancy has witnessed a good growth on Sunday. With favorable walk-ins during the second half of the day, Aanand L Rai’s directorial could score its biggest single day. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 39.09 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all languages (net collection) below:

Day 1: 15.81 crores

Day 2: 17.32 crores

Total: 33.13 crores

Emerges as the 8th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood

The streak of success continues. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has also left behind Dhadak 2 to emerge as the 8th highest Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025. Its next target is to cross the 50 crore milestone and beat Param Sundari (54.85 crores).

Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.76 crores* De De Pyaar De 2: 84.05 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 33.13 crores (2 days) Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3 Summary (Hindi only)

Hindi net: 31.63 crores

Tamil net: 1.50 crores

India net: 33.13 crores

India gross: 39.09 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3: Kriti Sanon & Dhanush’s Film Clocks 10th Highest Morning Occupancy – 20 Crores Incoming?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News