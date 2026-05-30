Off-Campus dropped on Prime Video just a couple of weeks ago, and it has already taken over the internet. Fans barely had time to finish the season before the news broke that a second season is officially happening, with filming set to begin in June and many cast members returning. But, new updates also share that fans might get to see new faces in the second

The fans are most excited about the new cast for season 2. According to Buzzfeed, India Fowler is joining the cast as Grace Ivers. In Elle Kennedy’s book series, Grace is the female lead of “The Mistake,” where she falls for John Logan. E News reports that Kennedy has seen the chemistry tests between Fowler and Antonio Cipriano, who plays Logan, and called them “spectacular.”

Off-Campus Season 2 Returning Cast

Ella Bright As Hannah Wells

Hannah Wells, the woman that you are ✨#OffCampusOnPrime, New Series, Watch Now pic.twitter.com/Q6H3SwV5hE — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 26, 2026

Bright, who played the lead in season 1, will likely return to play Hannah Wells. Although the second season will focus on another couple, Hannah will be in a central position, with the plot revolving around his relationship with Garret Graham.

Belmont Cameli As Garret Graham

Belmont Cameli played the male lead in Off-Campus season 1, Garret Graham. He is Hannah’s love interest and a pro hockey player. Due to his brotherhood in the fraternity and friendship with the other male leads, he will also be seen in season 2. Fans will also see him with Hannah as they navigate their relationship.

Mika Abdalla As Allie Hayes

Allie Hayes will be played by Mika Abdalla. She spent most of season one on the sidelines of Hannah and Garrett’s story, but the spotlight was never on her. Season two changes that completely, putting her at the center of her own complicated romantic arc.

Stephen Kalyn As Dean

Dean Di Laurentis, THE MAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/Lrj3VYClfp — 𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐢⁷ will see bts!; off campus era (@istgbyluke) May 21, 2026

Dean Di Laurentis will be played by Stephen Kalyn. Dean was one of season one’s most talked-about characters. His dynamic with Allie is already complicated, and with Hunter Davenport now in the picture, the tension around him is only going to grow.

Antonio Cipriano As John Logan

Antonio Cipriano returns as John Logan, one of Garrett’s teammates and best friends. With India Fowler joining as Grace Ivers, the female lead of The Mistake, who falls for Logan in the books, his role is set to grow considerably in season two.

Jalen Thomas Brooks As John Tucker

Jalen Thomas Brooks plays John Tucker, the team’s peacemaker and resident cook. He doesn’t become a lead character until the fourth book in the series, but with season two expanding the ensemble, he is likely to get more screen time.

Khobe Clarke As Beau Maxwell

a proclamation: Beau Maxwell and Dean DiLaurentis are our fave dynamic duo #OffCampus pic.twitter.com/R5h6MuCI3P — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) May 15, 2026

Khobe Clarke plays Beau Maxwell, a quarterback on the football team and Dean’s best friend. With season two centering on Dean and Allie, Beau is expected to appear more prominently.

Julia Sarah Stone As Jules

Julia Sarah Stone via Instagram “a couple of language dubs have errors that might cause some (understandable) confusion, so I hope I can provide some clarity: Jules is John Logan's younger sibling, and goes by they/ them pronouns. their gender identity hasn't been directly… pic.twitter.com/S6eZBphYbG — Off Campus Updates (@offcampusseries) May 24, 2026

Julia Sarah Stone plays Jules, John Logan’s younger sibling and the voice behind the Fifth Line gossip account. The character does not appear in the books and was created for the show, so there is no telling how their storyline develops in season two.

Charlie Evans As Hunter Davenport

#OFFCAMPUS é hunter davenport, logo você iniciará um movimento de celibato pic.twitter.com/sbHl9mYKEP — * gıgı do gg (@girlconnelly) May 14, 2026

Charlie Evans, who plays Hunter Davenport, was introduced in the season one finale. Levy explained that Hunter was brought in to stretch out Allie’s and Dean’s stories, noting he “comes from the same world as Dean.” Allie slept with Hunter before witnessing his clear tension with Dean in the finale, setting up a love triangle that will drive much of season two.

Off-Campus Season 2: New Cast Members

India Fowler As Grace Ivers

We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler! pic.twitter.com/5uAd2Zq7kw — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) April 30, 2026

India Fowler is joining the cast as Grace Ivers. She falls for John Logan. Kennedy has seen the chemistry tests between Fowler and Antonio Cipriano, who plays Logan, and called them “spectacular.”

Phillipa Soo As Scarlett

🚨| Phillipa Soo será Scarlett na 2ª temporada da série de #OffCampus. Scarlett é uma personagem original da série e uma artista de teatro convidada para dirigir uma peça original no departamento de Teatro na Briar! pic.twitter.com/TkP8w5Jj2e — Off Campus BR 🏒 (@offcampusbra) May 1, 2026

Broadway star Phillipa Soo will join the cast as Scarlett, a theater artist working in the college’s drama department. Best known for originating the role of Eliza in Hamilton, Soo is a significant addition to the show.

Who Is Leaving Off-Campus After Season 1?

Josh Heuston, who played singer-songwriter Justin Kohl, has confirmed he will not return for season two. His character was central to Hannah and Garrett’s story, but with that arc wrapped up, his exit makes sense.

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