The Testaments is Hulu’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, set in a Gilead that looks slightly cleaner than before but remains just as brutal beneath the surface. Season 1 follows Agnes, Daisy, and Becka as the regime tightens around them.

They navigate a world designed to keep them silent. According to fans, the show started a bit slow, but the finale served what they were looking for throughout the season: a spellbinding finale by the case. The finale, titled “Secateurs,” does not ease up. It answers major questions, forces painful sacrifices, and leaves the door wide open for the rebellion ahead.

So, how did The Testament Season 1 end?

Becka’s Fate Takes A Tragic Turn

The season ends in the aftermath of Becka being taken by the Eyes after killing her abusive father, Dr. Grove. Aunt Lydia and Aunt Vidala quietly arrange for Mrs. Grove to take the blame for the murder. She agrees and is later executed. However, Becka lives; someone else dies in her place. That is the deal Gilead offers.

The finale of #TheTestaments was as good as a season finale can be. A spectacular finish to one of the most consistent first seasons of TV of the past few years at least, with the right balance of pay-off and set-up. The final scene gave me goosebumps: pic.twitter.com/uZHaEFkngz — Luca Giliberti (@LucaLeonardo99) May 27, 2026

Sedated and left with no real choice, Becka is married off to Garth. Just before the ceremony, she and Agnes share a kiss. For Becka, it is everything she cannot say out loud. For Agnes, it is the only comfort she can give.

Agnes Finally Learns The Truth About June

The Testaments Ending Explained And Finale Recap pic.twitter.com/0ggTX9Jy3T — digitalmafia (@digital_mafiaa) May 27, 2026

Agnes is Hannah Bankole. June Osborne’s daughter was taken by Gilead when she was a child. Viewers of The Handmaid’s Tale already knew, but watching Agnes find out is something else entirely. Her mother used to fight back, protect people, and refuse to stay quiet, and Agnes has been doing the same all season.

Finding a childhood drawing with her real name on it reconnects her to who she was before Gilead erased her.

Aunt Lydia’s Emotional Connection To June

After Agnes shares the truth, Lydia tells her she knew June, that June never gave up, and that neither will they. It sounds like she is talking about marriage arrangements, but she is not. The finale also brings back Elisabeth Moss as June, anchoring the show firmly to the world of the original series and reminding everyone that this fight has been going on far longer than Season 1.

Daisy’s Future & The Rebellion Ahead

Praise be! Not only is The Testament’s season 1 finale rated the highest episode of the series so far, but it’s also the highest rated episode in the entire handmaid’s tale universe! This is just the beginning 💜 #thetestaments https://t.co/5XKY1jccCr pic.twitter.com/AHpy75hSmN — blue starlets (@bluestarlets) May 28, 2026

Daisy’s parentage remains unresolved. In Atwood’s novel, she is Nichole, June’s daughter, but the show’s timeline makes that impossible.

By the finale, it barely matters. She is going back into Gilead, knowing the risks, because she cannot walk away from the people she met there. The final image is Agnes, Shu, and Daisy walking together, pinkies linked, and nobody has escaped. With Season 2 confirmed, according to People, all three are clearly being positioned as the heart of whatever rebellion comes next.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Most Unexpected TV Character Deaths Ever: From Breaking Bad To The Boys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News