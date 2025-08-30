Eenie Meanie is pulling audiences in different directions on Rotten Tomatoes. Hulu dropped the heist thriller on August 22, and the reaction has been split between critics and viewers. The movie marks the feature debut of Shawn Simmons, best known for creating Wayne, and it follows a former teenage getaway driver who tries to escape her past but gets pulled back into crime when her old boss dangles the chance to save her reckless ex-boyfriend.

Eenie Meanie’s Star-Studded Cast

In the movie, Samara Weaving takes the lead, joined by Karl Glusman, Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia, Randall Park, Marshawn Lynch, Mike O’Malley, Kyanna Simone, Jermaine Fowler, and Chris Bauer. The cast is stacked, and Weaving’s performance has been singled out as the highlight by many reviews.

Eenie Meanie’s Rotten Tomatoes Scores Show a Sharp Divide

On Rotten Tomatoes, Eenie Meanie is sitting at 42 percent with critics while audiences are giving it a much warmer 60 percent. With 38 critic reviews and more than a hundred audience scores so far, the numbers may shift, but the divide is already clear.

For many critics, the standout is Weaving’s performance and the way the film handles its high-speed car chases. They see flashes of style and a debut filled with energy. On the other hand, detractors call it predictable and weighed down by familiar cliches. Some feel the story does not dig deep enough into its characters, leaving it shallow beneath the flashy surface.

Audiences, however, are finding more to enjoy. They see it as fun and lifted by Weaving’s presence. The mix of grit and unexpected emotion is winning them over, even if originality is not its strongest card.

In the end, Eenie Meanie is shaping up as a film that divides taste rather than unites it. Some see a stylish thrill ride worth the watch, others see a missed chance weighed down by its own genre trappings. Either way, it has everyone talking.

