Eenie Meanie is an upcoming high-stakes heist thriller that blends fast-paced action with sharp character drama. Set to premiere exclusively on Hulu, the film boasts a dynamic ensemble cast led by Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman, alongside standout performers like Jermaine Fowler, Randall Park, Marshawn Lynch, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia.

What is Eenie Meanie about?

Eenie Meanie follows the tradition of stylish heist thrillers like Drive (2011) and Baby Driver (2017), spotlighting high-speed car chases and the risks of life on the edge. But unlike its predecessors, which centered on getaway drivers seeking redemption, Eenie Meanie tells the story of a former driver who’s pulled back into the criminal world she tried to escape.

After crossing paths with her unpredictable ex-boyfriend John, Edie is pulled back into a world she thought she’d left behind. She soon discovers that John owes a ruthless mobster named Nico (Andy Garcia) a staggering $3 million. With time running out and the threat of violence looming, Edie agrees to take part in a high-stakes casino heist that could wipe out John’s debt in one bold move. But failure isn’t an option—if the plan goes sideways, both their lives will be on the line.

As she navigates the dangerous job and the emotional baggage tied to John, Edie is forced to confront her criminal roots and a romance she never fully escaped. Torn between self-preservation and loyalty, she must decide if risking everything is worth one final getaway.

Eenie Meanie is produced by the writers of Deadpool

Eenie Meanie comes from producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the creative minds behind the 2016 blockbuster Deadpool, which catapulted Ryan Reynolds to superhero stardom and ultimately helped bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

The film is written and directed by Shawn Simmons, best known for creating the cult-favorite 2019 YouTube Premium series Wayne, starring Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo.

When & Where can you watch it?

Eenie Meanie will stream exclusively on Hulu on August 22, 2025. Mark your calendars for this adrenaline-charged ride that blends romance, risk, and a lot of speed.

Check out the trailer here:

