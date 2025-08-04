A chilling unsolved case from 1991 has been turned into HBO’s latest four-part docuseries, The Yogurt Shop Murders. It revisits the brutal rape and murder of four teenage girls—Amy Ayers, sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, and Eliza Thomas—inside a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas. The horrific crime shocked the nation and left the victims’ families devastated.

Margaret Brown, who directed this docuseries, shared in a recent interview that it affected people back then and had a mental impact on the film’s team who worked on this project and came in close contact with the original footage. Here’s the series and where and how you can watch it.

What’s The Plot Of The Yogurt Shop Murders & Where Can You Stream It?

The unsolved murder case of these four girls in 1991 left the town of Austin shaken. Margaret Brown, who directed the series, knew about the crime as she comes from the same place. While speaking to Variety, she said, “It’s something you can’t really get away from in Austin.” However, even though she knew about it, Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, who used to live in Austin, brought the story to A24 for production.

Starting now on the East Coast: More than 30 years later, investigators are still searching for who murdered four girls inside an Austin yogurt shop. Watch the latest in a case that Erin Moriarty has been reporting on since 1992. #48hours pic.twitter.com/hgVhlzK9gF — 48 Hours (@48hours) August 3, 2025

Brown spent over three years collecting information, questioning, and interviewing all the victims’ families, the four boys who were questioned back then, and those who were arrested, even to get a clearer picture of this crime case. Brown gathered footage from filmmaker Claire Hue, who tried to make a film about it, and interviewed ‘48 Hours’ correspondent Erin Moriarty, who covered the case back then.

During the same media portal interview, Brown revealed that although they had the crime photos, they didn’t use them all. Explaining why, the director said, “Those photos are so bad. My editorial team said, “You can never look at them.” They were all so traumatized by the photos. I’ve seen some of them, but not all of them, because (the editorial team) said, “They will haunt you for the rest of your life.” A24 paid for some of (the film team’s) therapy because it is tough on the system if you take it in, and it’s tough not to take it in. It was hard to live in that darkness for such a long time.”

According to HBO’s official statement about the docuseries, “The Yogurt Shop Murders “explores law enforcement practices and raises complex questions about press coverage and the power of suggestion on memory. The first episode of the four-part docuseries premiered on August 3, 2025, on the HBO channel at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on HBO Max. The next three episodes will be aired every Sunday over the next three weekends.

Check out the trailer here:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Iconic ’90s Slasher Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Leaving Netflix — Watch It Before June 30!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | T

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News