Over the last couple of weeks, The Bold and the Beautiful has been laser focused on a couple of storylines, be it the Luna and Steffy drama, the brain tumor arc with Liam which Grace has found herself stuck in thanks to her lies. Then there’s the love triangle between Brooke, Nick and Ridge.

The original triangle was between Taylor, Ridge and Brooke which has run for decades but the backflip of Italy has brought forward a lot more feelings to the surface. Here’s what fans can expect from next week when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama that revolves around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Storylines To Expect Next Week

First up, there’s the mess that Grace has created. Her actions caused a lot of suspicion and Finn has now figured out what she has been hiding. He confronts her but she asks him to keep this between them. Finn is just not interested in the same and questions why she thinks he will protect her.

Then he takes Grace over to Liam’s place where Hope is also present. Finn asks Grace to tell him the truth about his brain cancer. Will she be honest and tell Liam the truth? And what exactly is the reality of this mess? What was she hiding? Did he ever have a brain tumor or did she lie for money?

After all, Grave would have never gotten the one million dollars transferred by Bill if it wasn’t for Liam’s health and the supposed miraculous surgery she performed on him. On the other hand, Li is by Luna’s side as she tries to bring her back to consciousness. But will she be able to do so or not?

Li lied that Luna died after the shooting incident and hid her from everyone. She then moved her into a makeshift hospital space where she has been keeping her hooked to IVS in an attempt for recovery. In the preview, she can be seen urging Luna to hold on as she doesn’t want this to be the end.

Moving onto Italy, Eric saw Nick with a ring and was not happy about it. It’s not a secret that he wants Brooke and Ridge together and Nick’s proposal might deter that. Eric warns Ridge that Nick is set to propose to Brooke and he rushes over to stop this from happening but Nick immediately spots him.

He increases the speed of the boat. Brooke is lounging on the back of the boat enjoying some sunshine with a smile on her face. Is she in danger of falling off? Will Ridge be the one to save her? Stay tuned to know more.

