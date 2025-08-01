The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Nick and Ridge having a fight. Brooke got nostalgic and emotional as she couldn’t help but remember so many moments she has shared with Ridge in Italy. Back in Los Angeles, Sheila suspected that Li knew more than she was letting on.

And then lastly, Deacon supported Sheila’s mourning, despite his not-so-positive feelings for Luna. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 1, 2025

The final episode of the week features Eric appealing to Nick to back off to help his cause. It’s no secret that Eric Forrester is desperate to see his son Ridge, get back with Brooke. He plotted with her to flaunt her as the FC showstopper a few months ago and now is seeing Italy as an opportunity.

He is also poking and pestering Ridge to break his engagement to Taylor and get back with Brooke, since she is apparently his destiny. The propping is nauseous enough but Eric is also stepping in and stopping Nick from confessing his feelings for Brooke. The patriarch sees this as an obstacle.

If Nick proposes to Brooke and she accepts, his dream of seeing Ridge and her get back together will shatter, and he cannot have that. So he is warning Nick to back off and not pursue Brooke. Will Nick listen to the warnings by Eric, or will he refuse to back down from Eric’s sordid fantasies and keep going?

After all, Eric has absolutely no right to interfere in Nick’s business and be a nosy person. His wants do not dictate what others do with their lives. Nick has some beautiful plans, and he hopes to propose to Brooke on a boat. He knows Brooke is too obsessed with Ridge and wants to get back with him.

But he is hoping to convince her to give their romance another chance and not go after Ridge. Nick has been doing all he can to woo her and make her feel special. Being encouraging, romantic, and supportive may catch Brooke’s attention, but her obsession with Ridge is never-ending.

Will his proposal go smoothly? How will Brooke respond to all his efforts? Will she say yes or reject him for a constant hot and cold life with Ridge?

