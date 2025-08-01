The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful is never-ending. The aftermath of the shooting saw Liam, Luna, and Sheila being shot. While Liam and Sheila recovered, Li claimed that Luna had passed away. It was instantly suspicious as she refused to give more details and constantly tried to evade the topic.

This isn’t the first time she has done something like this. In 2022, Sheila tried to kill Steffy, but Finn took the bullet to save her. Everyone thought he died, but Li took him away from the hospital and cured him back to health. That’s precisely what has happened this time around as well, with Luna.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Is Luna Nozawa’s Death A Hoax & How Is Li Connected To This?

During recent episodes of the daytime drama, Finn and Sheila were some of the few people who started getting suspicious of Li and noticing her not-so-natural behavior. She defended Luna after she told everyone she had died, even though she was strictly against her and wanted her in prison.

Li took a surprising leave from her work at the hospital, a move that Finn himself questioned. Sheila also noticed how she evaded questions and was twitchy when Luna was mentioned. And now, it was revealed that Luna was alive and being taken care of by Li in a hospital setup space.

Li entered with a box of medical supplies and was seen unpacking it. She then pulled back a curtain and revealed the setup that she had arranged to keep Luna well medicated. Be it medicines, monitors, or an IV stand, the place had it all. Li then adjusted the IV bag on the stand and looked on.

Luna was then shown lying on the bed as the camera panned towards her. She is hooked up to the makeshift hospital by Li, who is trying to help her come back to life. Why did Li keep Luna being alive a secret from everyone, including her parents, Poppy, and Finn? Why did she lie that she had died?

The Bold & The Beautiful: What To Expect Next From Li & Luna’s Storyline?

Will Li finally reveal the truth when Luna wakes up and returns to her senses? Will this move bite her in the back in the future? How will the others react when they find out that Luna never died, and she is still going to be a terror in their lives as she goes about targeting people?

Steffy is in for a shock, for sure. How will Liam feel when he realizes that he tried to get rid of Luna as a threat, but she still remains alive and a potential danger to Steffy once again? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for details about what’s next.

