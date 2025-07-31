Thailand’s Chonburi has been making waves since it was announced as the home to Tomorrowland’s 2026 set. This would be the first time the EDM music festival skipped its home base in Belgium and branched out to a different venue. But, there is more to Chonburi than Tomorrowland to its credit.

This Thai destination was home to Netflix’s hit series Money Heist for a brief period of time as well. According to Klook Travel, Thailand Film Office’s official records states that Season 3 of Money Heist featured a key scene shot at the Sanctuary of Truth, a landmark wooden structure located in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The Secret Meeting Spot Of Tokyo & The Professor In Money Heist

In Season 3, Episode 1, Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó) meets with The Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) at a secluded location. This meeting is the first time the duo reconnects, months after hiding. Here, they begin planning their next major heist to free Rio.

This reunion takes place against the backdrop of the Sanctuary of Truth, a tranquil location built entirely out of teakwood without nails. This meeting marks a turning point in the season, as the two reaffirm their partnership and set the plan in motion for what becomes the Bank of Spain heist.

Tomorrowland 2026: Chonburi Turns Home To World’s Biggest EDM Festival

Chonburi will host Tomorrowland’s first-ever Asian edition in December 2026. The news came in July 2025, as the Thai government signed the deal to host Tomorrowland next year. This move comes from the government’s ongoing efforts to boost tourism in its pristine island locations. The deed is a multi-million baht deal, inked to forge a continued collaboration until 2030.

It’s rare for a single location to find itself at the crossroads of two global phenomena. Chon Buri’s cross-cultural phenomena is nothing short of a spectacle.

