The final season of Stranger Things is all set to release in three volumes. But until we step into the endgame, let’s have a trip into Season 2. While the previous season saw Will Byers coming back home, the truth was that the Upside Down hadn’t quite let go of him. This season brought new faces, heavier threats, and some emotional roller coasters that shook Hawkins to its very core.

Will’s Nightmares And Eleven’s Return

After escaping the Upside Down, Will started experiencing disturbing visions. He saw a huge, shadowy beast in a stormy universe that resembled Hawkins but was not real. But these nightmarish visions were not dreams but warnings from a supernatural giant. Next, concerned Joyce brought him to Dr. Owens at Hawkins Lab. But nobody actually knew what was going on inside Will.

Meanwhile, Hopper was secretly keeping Eleven hidden in a cabin in the woods. She had survived her fight with the Demogorgon but was forced to stay out of sight. Though she missed Mike, she stayed patient. Eventually, she went on a journey to find her roots and met Kali, another girl with powers. But Eleven soon realized her true family was in Hawkins. She came back just in time, stronger and more determined than ever.

Elsewhere, the group welcomed a new girl, Max. Lucas and Dustin both tried to impress her, while her aggressive stepbrother, Billy, caused trouble. Dustin also found a strange creature, named it Dart, and kept it as a pet. Later, the creature grew into a Demodog and revealed its true nature.

The Mind Flayer Took Over

Will’s disturbing visions were far more than dreams. The shadowy monster, known as the Mind Flayer, entered his body and used him to spread its evil. Underneath Hawkins, Hopper found tunnels filled with mysterious vines, connected to the Upside Down. The tunnels were growing at an alarming rate, and Hawkins was in danger.

Jonathan and Nancy were pursuing the truth as to what happened to Barb. They enlisted the help of journalist Murray Bauman to expose the lab’s secrets to the public. While this was happening, Joyce, Bob, and Hopper were attempting to save Will from the monster’s power. Bob bravely helped them escape the lab, but unfortunately, Bob died during the Demodog attack.

Luckily, Eleven was back in Hawkins at the right moment. She reunited with her friends and decided to close the Gate between the real world and the Upside Down. While the others fought off the creatures, Eleven used her powers to shut the Gate for good, saving the town.

In the end, the lab was exposed and shut down, and peace returned to Hawkins. Hopper adopted Eleven officially to give her some semblance of a normal life in Hawkins. The season ended with the kids attending the Snowball dance. Mike and Eleven shared a quiet moment, and all seemed well. But deep in the Upside Down, the Mind Flayer still watched.

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

