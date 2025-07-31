The final season of Stranger Things is all set to amaze the audience with its supernatural creatures. But first, let’s see a flashback of how it started. The show first aired on Netflix in July 2016 with eight episodes. The first chapter took us through a serene town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the vanishing of a young boy revealed hidden experiments, paranormal beings, and a mysterious girl with abilities.

The Disappearance Of Will Byers & Eleven’s Arrival

The story began when young Will Byers rode his bike home after playing Dungeons and Dragons with his friends. On his way, a terrifying figure appeared out of nowhere. Will tried to hide, but he was taken by an unknown force. The next day, his friends Mike, Lucas, and Dustin searched for him everywhere.

Instead of finding Will, they discovered a strange girl of the same age in the jungle. She wore a hospital gown and had a shaved head. The boys called her Eleven and soon learned she had special powers, like moving objects with her mind.

On the other hand, Joyce, Will’s mother, believed her son was still alive. She saw the lights in her house flicker and became sure Will was trying to talk to her. Chief Hopper also started investigating and found strange clues near the Hawkins Lab, including a torn piece of cloth from a hospital gown.

At the same time, Mike’s sister Nancy Wheeler went to a party with her boyfriend Steve. Her best friend Barb disappeared that night. Jonathan, who was looking for Byers, took photos near the party and unknowingly captured something strange in one of them. Later, Nancy and Jonathan discovered what happened to Barb and what the strange creature actually was.

here’s everything you need to remember from Season 1 of STRANGER THINGS in just 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/PaOj3ahMLx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 24, 2022

How Did Stranger Things Season 1 End?

As the intensity grew, Eleven started remembering her days at the lab. She had participated in secret experiments conducted under the aegis of Dr. Martin Brenner. In one of those experiments, she had gone into a deep trance and somehow connected with a strange creature. That was when she accidentally opened a gate to another world, which the kids started to refer to as the Upside Down world.

Meanwhile, Hopper and Joyce broke into the lab and entered the Upside Down. They found Will trapped and barely alive and managed to bring him back. Simultaneously, Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve tried to fight the monster in the real world.

Inside the school, the boys tried to stay hidden from the creature. Using every last ounce of her strength, Eleven destroyed the monster for the safety of her friends. She looked at Mike, said goodbye, and disappeared with the creature.

The season ended with Will back home, safe with his family. But something was wrong with him. He saw a vision of the Upside Down and coughed up a small slug-like creature in the sink. He kept the truth to himself, leaving viewers with a sense that the story was far from over.

Check out the trailer for Stranger Things Season 1 below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Victoria & Adam Call A Truce While Nate Shares Bad News With Amy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News