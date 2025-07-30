The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Johnny’s trial finally getting underway after being delayed due to Marlena suddenly collapsing. EJ was pitted against Belle in the courtroom while mother and son Kate and Philip caught up with one another. And then, Jada gave Stephanie a hard time.

The drama is about to be interesting with tension rising every day and lies being tangled to one day explode. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 20, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Susan warning EJ. What exactly are her psychic senses telling her now? Is she picking up on something about the trial that she wants EJ to know about? Will he listen to what Susan has to say or brush her worries under the table? Is this set to affect him later?

Meanwhile, Holly bonds with Maggie. How will the two women catch up on things together? Especially after Holly’s recent tryst with danger. She was kidnapped due to Doug’s dealings with dangerous debts. Now she is back home safe and sound and can definitely do with some cozy and safe vibes.

On the other hand, Holly’s boyfriend Tate is crushed. Sophia told him that she gave birth to their child and gave them ip for adoption. He was well prepared for giving away the child but was at least hoping to meet them before saying goodbye. But it’s not possible due to Sophia’s web of lies.

Elsewhere, Chanel and Johnny focus on the future. The trial is underway but they are hopeful about clearing Johnny’s name and moving on from this tough phase. Will they get some good news while they try to be positive and look towards their future? Or is a tsunami of bad news set to wipe out?

And last but not the least, Sarah confronts Sophia. The latter has lied at the drop of a hat and pulled herself into a marsh of deception. Sophia schemed with Melinda to scheme and erase their trail. But the hospital has medical records and that’s a factor that neither of them remembered to account for.

When Sarah has a chat with Brady, she finds out that Sophia gave birth to a baby girl and gave her up for adoption. But the records at the hospital were clear she was pregnant with a boy. Is this why Sarah is confronting Sophia? What new set of lies is she about to spew now to save her skin?

